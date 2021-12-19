Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Lacy LaMarr Silcox, 78, of The Villages, FL, passed away November 24, 2021. Lacy was born June 20, 1943, in War, WV, and was the son of the late Delmon and Nancy "Mamie" Silcox. As a child, he moved to live in Creston, NC, and at the age of 14 moved to Western NY. He graduated from Clarence …