A fire occurred on Monday afternoon at 5497 Mapleton Road in the town of Lockport. The fire started in an attached garage, and was starting to move through adjacent parts of the house by the time first responders arrived.
The fire occurred while the owners were at home. The owners and their pets were able to escape without being hurt.
Fire companies that responded included the Wendelville Fire Company, the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, and the Getzville Volunteer Fire Company, as well as the Niagara County Sheriffs. The owners of the house declined to give comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.