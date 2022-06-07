FILE - Protesters chant slogans outside the George R. Brown Convention Center to protest the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Houston, May 27, 2022. March for Our Lives and other gun control groups plan to mobilize supporters on June 11, 2022, to push Congress to require universal background checks, to pass red flag laws allowing guns to be confiscated in certain cases and to raise the age limit to purchase certain guns after recent mass shootings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)