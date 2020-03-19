McConnell plan: $1,200 payments; $1T rescue takes shape

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low around 45F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low around 45F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.