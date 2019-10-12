Decorated military veteran David Bellavia added another honor to his resume Saturday when he was given a key to the city of Niagara Falls.
Bellavia, the U.S. Army Staff Sergeant whose distinguished service during the Iraq War earned him a Congressional Medal of Honor, received a key to the city from Mayor Paul Dyster during an event at the Rapids Theatre.
During the event, Bellavia, who currently works as a talk show host on WBEN-AM radio, discussed matters related to serving the country and the community.
The event also served as a fundraiser for Bellavia’s new non-profit organization, Deuce Deuce Relief Fund Inc., which benefits soldiers from his prior Task Force in Iraq (Task Force 2-2), supporting those veterans and their families who have experienced hardships or require other assistance.
Saturday’s ceremony followed Bellavia’s on-air admission that he has made a decision whether he will join the group of Republican candidates currently looking to replace former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins in the 27th Congressional District.
While Bellavia said he has decided, he has not yet announced whether he will join the Republican primary field.
During the event, WBEN reported that, during a question-and-answer session, Bellavia did not announce his decision about seeking political office. He indicated that he would not let the decision linger much longer.
“This is something we’ve thought about for a very long time. I know exactly what my decision is,” Bellavia said on WBEN earlier in the week. “Right now, I need to talk to the chairmen and women and sit them down, hear where they’re coming from, share with them, so that this decision’s made internally and not publicly, and it’s not a spectacle.”
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said that he would like to fill the 27th district seat as soon as possible, and he is looking at declaring a special election during the April 28 Democratic presidential primary election.
The seat has been vacant since Collins resigned before admitting guilt in an insider trading case related to his dealings with Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a biotechnology company headquartered in Australia. He was the company’s largest shareholder and sat on its board. Collins was attending the Congressional Picnic at the White House in 2017 when he received an email from the company’s chief executive saying that a drug developed to treat multiple sclerosis had proven to be a clinical failure.
Collins’ son, Cameron Collins, and his fiancée’s father began selling their shares in Innate the next day, allowing them to avoid a combined $800,000 in losses when a public announcement caused the stock price to plunge 92%.
While Bellavia has been mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Collins, several other Republicans and one Democrat have already jumped into the race to fill the vacant seat.
Republican state senators Chris Jacobs and Rob Ortt and attorney Beth Parlato had already announced primary campaigns, even though Collins said as recently as Sept. 12 that he was undecided on seeking reelection.
On the Democratic side, Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray has also declared his intention to run for the seat, whenever the special election is held.
