Lockport High School student Jacob Minnick died in a swimming accident on June 17th. Also attending Clarion University in Pennsylvania, Minnick had earned a $4,500 scholarship from GEICO.
In memory of her son, Kristina Schutt decided to donate the scholarship toward remaking of the Railyard Skate Park in all-concrete for skateboarding and BMX biking enthusiasts in the city.
“I’m really glad everything came together and we were able to push the project over the top. It’ll be great for all of Lockport’s youth and it would make Jacob really proud,” Schutt said.
A top-level skatepark in Lockport had been imagined since the mid 2000s, according to Mayor Michelle Roman. The nonprofit organization Lockport Community Services Inc. organized installation of a temporary wooden skatepark, with the intention of creating something more permanent in the future.
“A few years ago, some more youth really got more involved and invested in it and they had the opportunity to reach out to the Ralph Wilson Jr. Foundation, and at the time, the Tony Hawk Foundation, which is now the Skatepark Project,” Roman said. “We got the ball rolling and Lockport Community Services Inc. approached me when I first became mayor and said they still were interested in pursuing this.”
John Craig, who has been fundraising and writing grants for the project in his position of chair of Lockport Community Services, highlighted some of the bigger donors to the project, the biggest being The Skatepark Project ($250,000), whose grant was matched by community sources including the Grigg Lewis Foundation ($125,000), the Verizon Lockport Media Fund ($25,000), the Niagara Greenway River Commission ($30,000), the John R. Oishei fund ($28,000) and the City of Lockport ($10,000 and another $12,000 for signage around the city).
Other donors included the Sunrise Optimist Club, Dr. Jeffrey and Ellen Schratz and the family of John Winter.
One of the reasons that the project was successful, Craig said, was that the Skatepark Project gave local supporters a one-year extension of the deadline to raise the community matching amount.
The Skatepark Project also gave an additional $50,000 non-matching grant for environmental aspects of the park: “Recycling, rainwater, if we’re going to use some of the existing concrete that’s there,” Craig said.
In total, $550,000 has been raised for renovation of Railyard Skate Park.
Construction could take just seven weeks and be done in 2022, Craig said.
Schutt described her son and his friends as skateboard enthusiasts who just do it for fun, and she was happy to contribute to the local project.
“For him and his friends, skateboarding is really a hobby,” she said. “But they enjoy it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.