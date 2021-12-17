Kristina Schutt donated her son Jacob Minnick's GEICO scholarship toward remaking the Railyard Skate Park at Outwater Park. Her donation, $4,500, was the last one needed to meet the goal of raising $250,000 in order to draw the maximum matching amount from The Skatepark Project. Pictured with Schutt in Common Council chambers, where the announcement was made Thursday night, is John Craig, chair of Lockport Community Services, Inc., the nonprofit organization that led the community fundraising. (Benjamin Joe / staff)