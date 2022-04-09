Both an ancient and a modern form of communication collided to connect two crewmates from a Gloucester fishing vessel when a message in a bottle was discovered 27 years after it was tossed into the sea.
Jonathan “Ivan” Saunders, an engineer aboard the Hannah Boden, captained by Linda Greenlaw, threw the bottled note into the ocean on April 20, 1995, near Puerto Rico where they went to fish one winter. That bottle was found by a woman in Brittany, France, nearly 5,000 nautical miles away and nearly three decades later.
For many on Cape Ann, mention of the Hannah Boden brings to mind the Andrea Gail, its sister fishing vessel, which was lost at sea with all hands in the freak storms of October 1991. The storms and sinking were the subject of the book “The Perfect Storm,” followed by a film of the same name. The story serves as a reminder of how deadly it is to make a living from the sea.
The note Saunders wrote listed the fishing boat’s coordinates, and its crew, including Greenlaw. He included a dollar bill in the bottle as an incentive for the finder to not mistake it as trash and to write him at a post office box in Harwich on Cape Cod. However, Saunders hasn’t lived there for 20 years.
But this French woman recognized the name of the famed female swordfishing captain and author. She sent Greenlaw a Facebook message in French last November, but did not get a response. Greenlaw happened to see a second Facebook message on Feb. 20 and acknowledged receipt of the message she did not entirely understand. That social media dialogue sparked continued inquiries.
Crewmates connect
“I saw that this message had a picture attached of the note,” related Greenlaw. “I put it out on Facebook hoping to hear from Ivan, and all the people who responded were asking so many questions I couldn’t answer so I sent her a message.”
Meanwhile, a friend of Saunders from Hawaii reached out to him.
“He texted me and said this looks like your handwriting and I’m pretty sure you might have penned this missive, and as a matter of fact, I did. It didn’t take long for my phone to start blowing up,” Saunders said. “I’ve sent dozens and dozens of messages in the bottle all over the place, in the Pacific, the South Pacific, the Atlantic, the Caribbean among others, and this is the only response in over 40 years.”
And Greenlaw found Saunders thanks to a reporter friend.
Gloucester’s Regina Symonds, a long-time French teacher, translated the latest Facebook message from France: “I am so happy you are responding to my message, which was translated for me by a patient who speaks English very well (he was a merchant marine) unlike myself (I work in a hospital). I can’t wait to tell him that you responded — Thanks.”
News of the bottle’s discovery made headlines on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, from Gloucester, England, to Gloucester, Massachusetts.
For Greenlaw, she is happy to have reconnected.
“I lost track of Ivan many years ago,” said the Maine mariner. “He’s such a great guy and an accomplished fisherman. The best thing about this woman finding the bottle is that I have been able to get in touch with him. He was a great shipmate, a pleasant good-natured guy, which goes a long way toward what you need aboard a boat when you are offshore for 30 days or more.”
For Saunders, there is also a story behind the nickname “Ivan.”
“I was working on these trawlers out of Boston as a young man, and at one point, there were four or five of us named John so the trawler master gave us all nicknames,” he said. “Everyone on Cape Cod still calls me Ivan.”
Saunders grew up in Chatham, and started fishing full-time after high school in 1976. He knew Robert Brown, owner of the Hannah Boden and Andrea Gail among other boats.
“Friends of mine worked on his boats that I also would make trips on, and one day he said ‘I have swordfish boats in Gloucester and I could use a hand’,” he recalled.
That is how Saunders met Greenlaw.
After Hannah Boden
“We made a bunch of trips, from the Grand Banks and to the West Indies and back. The trips were long. Some were 40 to 50 days,” said Saunders, now 64, and semi-retired.
When he left the Hannah Boden, he worked on research vessels out of Woods Hole for a few years, and that work took him to Hawaii where he began longlining in the Samoan archipelago for swordfish and tuna, and working on government vessels doing fisheries research.
“I wound up on those boats because I knew how to catch fish,” said Saunders, who too was a merchant marine.
It was in Hawaii that he met his partner who has a home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. That is where they moved when they decided to return to the mainland after 11 years. He now works for a fish and seafood wholesale business.
“Santa Fe is wickedly awesome,” said Saunders. “It was time to come back to land and I am really enjoying myself in Santa Fe, at 7,000 feet. It’s sunny and warm. At times I miss the ocean, but I sailed it for 45 years fulltime, and that is enough.”
He also recalled local characters and venues along the Gloucester waterfront, such as the Crow’s Nest and Ethel Shatford who tended bar.
“I met some of the crew of the Andrea Gail, and I’ve been on board. It was a beautiful boat, so well maintained. Brown took great pride in his boats,” said Saunders. “I was in Chatham during that storm of 1991. It was nuts. I remember sitting in my pick-up truck on the pier thinking it might tip over, that’s how strong the wind was. and it always hurts to think of those lost at sea.”
Looking ahead, Saunders said it was great to hear from Greenlaw.
“I invited her to Santa Fe and she invited me to Maine,” he said.
And when they do meet, it will be oldest form of communication — face to face.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.