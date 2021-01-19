Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this morning. A few snow showers in the afternoon. High 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.