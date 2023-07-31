Middleport Police Officer Joshua T. Mandaville was recognized as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by The American Legion, Department of New York, during its annual convention at Tarrytown on the week of July 18.
Nominated by Gasport Memorial American Legion Post 1253, Mandaville was cited for two life-saving efforts in 2022: entering a smoke-filled house in the town of Royalton and escorting a man out before the roof was engulfed in flames, and performing CPR on an unresponsive adult male at Royalton-Hartland Elementary School, prior to the arrival of other first responders.
For these efforts, Mandaville previously received Law & Order award program recognition from the Niagara County American Legion and the 8th District American Legion.
Other Law & Order award recipients in the Western New York region who were recognized at the state convention include:
— Corrections Officer of the Year, Sgt. James E. Jarnot of Wyoming County Corrections Department (8th District). He was cited for professionalism and a positive lead-by-example attitude that promoted “a great working relationship between the jail and road divisions.” He also worked overtime to cover the work of subordinates sidelined by injuries.
— Firefighter of the Year, Chief Jose Medina of Brockport Fire Department (7th District). He was cited for his role in extricating a trapped driver just before the car was engulfed in flames.
The American Legion Law & Order awards program recognizes outstanding contributions of top law enforcement, fire fighting and emergency medical personnel and units to local communities throughout New York and the United States. The program is carried out by local American Legion post members and leadership.
