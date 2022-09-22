MIDDLEPORT — The Village Board's September business meeting has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 26, village Clerk-Treasurer Lisa M. VanBuren announced on Thursday.
Middleport village board meeting date changed to Sept. 26
