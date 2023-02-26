Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.