A New England renewable energy company’s plans to place solar energy projects in the Town of Newfane hit a snag after Niagara County legislators placed a moratorium on tax deals within it jurisdictions.
The tax deals or “Payments-in-lieu-of-taxes” (PILOTs) to the County were an integral part in the consideration by Omni Navatas Holdings, LLC, a solar company that wants to place two, three-to-five megawatt solar arrays in Newfane, while negotiating with Town officials on the Host Community Agreement for the projects.
Town Attorney Jim Sansone said the moratorium came while negotiations were taking place.
“Our negotiations were based on getting a PILOT,” Sansone said after the meeting. “We have to now go back and reinvent the wheel with them, but they have to know what the county tax consequences are going to be to their project.”
The projects were proposed to be sited in the hamlet of Burt.
Patrick Dannebrock’s land on Drake Settlement Road was slated to be the first property to be fitted with solar panels for a five-megawatt solar array, but was recently voted down by Newfane’s Zoning Board of Appeals, based on the judgement the farmland was more than 85% prime farmland. Because of the ruling, Dannebrock’s case was sent to the Planning Board for the exemption.
The second proposed site is owned by Nouryon Chemicals, LLC and is located on Lockport-Olcott Road. The proposal was on the agenda for the Planning Board, Monday night, but was not acted upon. The same was true for Dannebrock’s proposal.
In the end, this means more time before the companies can erect solar projects in the Town of Newfane.
“When I talked to Omni, I told them, ‘We understand,’ because they had some internal things to work out,” Sansone said. “That’s what they’re talking about. They’re trying to figure out what the county tax is going to be. … They put aside money for this Host Community Agreement and it’s based on their financing and a whole bunch of things.”
“If you throw a monkey wrench into that saying they have to pay full taxes?” he said. “They don’t want to work out an agreement with us and then find out the tax consequences were a lot greater than they think. Then they’d have to come back to us and say, ‘We don’t have the money we thought we were going to have.’ ”
Sansone said he believed the company would come back to the town once issues with the county were straightened out, but he didn’t know when that would be.
“I called them,” he said. “And I left a message to call me back.”
