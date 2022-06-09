FILE - A for sale sign stands in front of a house, on Oct. 6, 2020, in Westwood, Mass. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped back up ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting where it’s expected to announce another increase to its main borrowing rate. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday, June 9, 2022, that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.23% this week from 5.09% last week. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)