The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the motorcyclist who died Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup on Ridge Road in Cambria.
Patrick M. McDermott, 79, of North Tonawanda, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 4:30 p.m. collision. McDermott's Harley-Davidson was westbound on Ridge Road when it was struck by an eastbound 2004 Ford pickup attempting a left turn into a driveway on the 4000 block.
McDermott's passenger, Norma M. McDermott, 76, was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
Review of the collision by the sheriff's accident investigation unit continued on Wednesday. Charges are pending against the pickup driver, Scott R. Perry, 55, of Ransomville, the sheriff's office said. Perry was not injured in the collision.
