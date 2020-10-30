A Gasport man has been identified as the motorist who died after his vehicle crashed off Mill Road in the town of Royalton on Thursday.
Christopher L. Mahar, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 1:50 p.m. accident.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Mahar’s 2011 Honda was traveling northeast on the 7800 block of Mill Road when it crossed the center line and entered the opposing lane, left the roadway and struck an earthen embankment, at which point it overturned. The Honda continued a short distance across the grass before coming to rest against a stand of trees.
The crash remains under review by the sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit.
