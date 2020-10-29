A motorist died at the scene of a one-vehicle crash off Mill Road in the town of Royalton on Thursday.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 2 p.m. a 2011 Honda was traveling northeast on the 7800 block of Mill Road when it crossed the center line and entered the opposing lane, left the roadway and struck an earthen embankment, at which point it overturned. The Honda continued a short distance across the grass before coming to rest against a stand of trees.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver’s identity was withheld pending notification of family. The sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit is reviewing the crash.
