Anita Mullane, former county legislator and city alderman, is up for a new role as Mayor Michelle Roman’s appointee to the Police Board.
Mullane joins Cheryl Brown, who was reappointed by Roman, on the five-member Police Board, along with Alderman Mark Devine, Flora Hawkins and Miles Patterson.
“I gave it some thought and said sure,” Mullane said in a phone interview where she said despite her lost campaign for re-election to the Niagara County Legislature, she is still very active in the community, including helping deliver meals for FeedMore.
“I was happy to help her (Roman) out,” Mullane said.
