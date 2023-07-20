A free Narcan vending machine was installed in the front foyer at city hall Thursday by Save the Michaels of the World, Inc.
Save the Michaels was founded by Avi and Julie Israel in 2011, to bring attention to the devastating effects of opioid medications, following the death by suicide of their 20-year-old son Michael. The organization, which has offices in Buffalo, Lockport and Newfane, undertakes legal advocacy, education and direction to addiction recovery resources.
Two free Narcan vending machines are now sited in Niagara County. Joe Lapp, executive director of Save the Michaels, said the other one is at Community Missions in Niagara Falls.
Narcan is the brand name of an opioid overdose-reversing medication.
The reason for placement of a vending machine in city hall is to equip people coming into Drug Court, held inside the city court room, in the event they or someone close to them overdoses, Lapp said.
Save the Michaels had placed several small boxes in Niagara Falls and Lockport from which people could take packages of Narcan, and those boxes were frequently emptied, Lapp said, a sign the medication is needed.
Save the Michaels approached Mayor Michelle Roman about placing a vending machine in city hall about a month ago. Roman said she informed the aldermen it was coming and no one objected.
The vending machine is simply another “tool” to help recovering opioid users, she said.
“It’s non-judgmental. (Opioid use) is an issue and we want people’s recovery to become a reality. This is a tool for that recovery,” she said.
