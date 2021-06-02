OSWEGO — New York Sea Grant has published "Working with Nature: A Guide to Native Plants for New York's Great Lakes Shorelines." Public and private property owners can use the guide to select the right plant for the right place to revitalize the state's Great Lakes' freshwater shorelines.
The guide, which is freely accessible at http://www.nyseagrant.org/shorelineplants, offers nature-based alternatives or improvements to traditional "gray" structures such as concrete seawalls, steel sheet piles and rock rip-rap.
Roy Widrig, coastal hazards and processes specialist, authored the 24-page guide that includes a list of 41 species of trees, shrubs, grasses, ground covers, vines and perennials with the preferred shoreline setting for each. Detailed photos and ideal growing conditions accompany each plant on the list.
"Reestablishing natural, stable shoreline slopes and transition zones from lake to upland areas rehabilitates habitat for native birds, fish, mammals and insects while beautifying the waterfront, and it can aid in controlling shoreline erosion, and improve drainage and water quality," Widrig said.
To obtain a print copy of the guide, call (315) 312-3042.
Funding for guide publication and distribution was provided through the state Environmental Protection Fund and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
