SANBORN — Another #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination site will be open in Niagara County next week to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among children and adolescents. The site is open to adults as well and flu shots are available.
The pop-up site at Orleans/Niagara BOCES' Niagara Career & Technical Education Center, 3181 Saunders Settlement Road, will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 16.
To register, go to www.niagaracounty.com, select "COVID-19 Vaccination Info" on the home page, then navigate to the Orleans/Niagara BOCES listing and select the type of vaccine you're looking for. Note, there are multiple registration links for Covid vaccine, based on the age of the patient, the desired brand — Pfizer, Moderna or J&J — and whether a first, second or booster dose is sought.
The pop-up site is managed by the county health department. A medical professional will be available to field questions from parents and guardians of children aged 5 years and older.
New York State launched the #VaxForKids campaign to increase vaccination rates among children aged 5 to 11 years and provide booster doses for eligible adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.
As of Feb. 7, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office reported: about 30% of children aged 5 to 11 and 68% of adolescents have completed the initial two-dose vaccine series; and 37% of children and 76% of adolescents have received at least one dose.
Children five and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. As of Jan. 7, 2022, adolescents 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least five months after completing their initial vaccine series. Additionally, children 5 - 11 with certain immunocompromising conditions are now eligible for an additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least 28 days after completing their initial vaccine series. Pediatric providers, parents, and guardians are encouraged to visit ny.gov/VaxForKids, ny.gov/Boosters, ny.gov/GetTheVaxFacts, or watch the Health Commissioner's new PSA here.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and widely available statewide, including at over 2,000 locations administering the vaccine for children. All state mass vaccination sites are administering the vaccine for children five years and older, boosters for New Yorkers 12 years and older, and additional doses for immunocompromised children five years and older. In addition to the state's pop-up and mass vaccination sites, New Yorkers can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Parents and guardians can also contact their child's pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine to this age group. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to make sure their child is up to date on all recommended and required vaccinations, including the flu vaccine. Please visit the Department of Health website for more information on recommended childhood and adolescent immunizations.
