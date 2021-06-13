FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2003, file photo, actor Ned Beatty poses at New York's Music Box Theatre where he plays the role of Big Daddy in a new production of Tennessee Williams' "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role, as a genial vacationer brutally raped by a backwoodsman in 1972′s “Deliverance,” launched him on a long, prolific and accomplished career, died Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was 83. (AP Photo/Gino Domenico, File)