A new local law in Niagara County cracking down on the use of off road vehicles on public roads is now in effect.
The law, which was approved by the county legislature last month, gives any police agency in the county the ability to impound illegally operated motorized vehicles designed for off road use such as ATVs, dirt bikes and go-carts.
First-time offenders will have to pay a $250 fee to claim their impounded vehicle. Subsequent offenses would cost violators $1,000, in addition to towing fees.
Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he approached the legislature about a local law after the sheriff’s office had fielded “dozens” of calls reporting off-road vehicles operating in a reckless manner on roadways.
“The idea behind it was to create a tougher law that has some teeth to increase penalties for riding on public highways here in Niagara County,” Filicetti said in a Monday press conference. “We’re trying to crack down on this before we have bigger issues.”
County legislature chair Rebecca Wydysh said she and other legislators have heard similar concerns about reckless off-road vehicle use from their constituents.
“What we’re hearing from residents is that these individuals are tearing through residential neighborhoods. They’re speeding down the road, doing wheelies, not wearing helmets, cutting through people’s lawns, tearing up gardens and just about running over people,” Wydysh said.
Wydysh added that she has witnessed these issues firsthand, as recently as a few weeks ago while walking the Erie Canal towpath.
“One (off-road vehicle) came tearing around a curve behind me and almost ran me over,” she said.
Filicetti specifically pointed to an incident in which a sheriff’s patrol car was damaged after being struck by a dirt bike last month in Wheatfield.
There will be some “target enforcement periods” when deputies use ATVs to patrol areas that have a high number of complaints, he said.
Earlier this month, the Lockport Common Council voted to crack down on reckless driving on city streets by funding overtime pay for police officers.
Council president Paul Beakman said then that reckless driving of off-road vehicles is a major problem throughout the city, and operation of such vehicles on city streets should be banned.
With implementation of the county law, Beakman said Monday, the council won’t need to take further action.
“If this county law is usable in the city, there’s no need to recreate it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.