A new exhibit at the Niagara History Center glimpses back at one of the Lock City’s most transformative periods.
“Irreplaceable: Urban Renewal in Lockport, NY,” which will open on July 29, considers the history and impact of demolition and construction projects carried out downtown, under the Urban Renewal banner, during the 1960s and early 1970s.
Various artifacts including maps, photos and pieces from downtown-based businesses that had to either move or close up shop altogether when their buildings were demolished will be among the items displayed.
Curator Jaycee Pauline has been gathering pieces and information from several places including the Niagara County Historical Society’s existing collection as well as new donations from residents.
Pauline, a senior at Niagara University who is studying art history and museum studies, is working with the History Center this summer as an intern.
Full-time NCHS curator Terry Abrams assisted in overseeing Pauline’s work on the exhibit.
Abrams said the history center decided to focus on Urban Renewal because it’s significant to older residents who were alive when it occurred while shedding light, for younger residents, on the impacts of attempting to redesign an old downtown.
“It was just something we thought would appeal to a lot of people because it wasn’t just in Lockport, but also in a lot of cities in New York state,” Abrams said. “You still have this older population that remembers what it was like.”
Originally from Ottawa, Ontario, Pauline has no personal recollection of Urban Renewal and said they were surprised by the way historic buildings were handled in Lockport compared to their native Canada.
“I grew up around a lot of buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries,” Pauline said. “There are more protections in Canada for historic buildings and architecture.”
Pauline spent several weeks researching documents and interacting directly with residents who lived through Urban Renewal to gain perspective on how it affected the city of Lockport and its residents.
“I had to step outside myself and talk to people who were from Lockport and grew up in Lockport,” Pauline said. “Those are the kind of oral history stories that can only be talked about by people that lived here.”
The exhibit features articles of clothing and household items from local businesses including Lerch & Daly and Williams Brothers department store. When their buildings were demolished in the name of urban renewal, Lerch & Daly men’s clothier had to move, while Williams Brothers ceased operations altogether.
“I wanted to kind of set it up almost like a window display, like if you were to walk past a store,” Pauline said.
The exhibit contains several maps showing where Urban Renewal projects took place as well as original, informative material that was sent directly to residents informing them how the city landscape would change.
An interactive wall feature photos that Pauline recently took of buildings along Main Street. When they are flipped over, old photos that show the same area prior to Urban Renewal are revealed.
“I always try to include something you can touch in an exhibit. If you’re involved in something helps you kind of remember it,” Pauline said.
While the exhibit definitely serves as a trip down memory lane that can stoke both positive and negatives memories, Pauline hopes it will generate discussion and conversation about an era that significantly influenced the trajectory of the Lock City.
“It’s not something that’s black and white, a success or failure. I think you can have success and regrets,” Pauline said.
