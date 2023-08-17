FILE - A Boston Market is pictured in Denver, Colo., on June 20, 2012. State labor officials have temporarily shut down more than two dozen Boston Market restaurants in New Jersey. That comes after an investigation into worker complaints found multiple violations of workers’ rights, including more than $600,000 in back wages owed to 314 workers. The department issued a stop-work order Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 against 27 restaurants across New Jersey. The state also imposed nearly $2.6 million in penalties against the firm. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, file)