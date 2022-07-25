The old Farmers & Mechanics (F&M) Building on Main Street is six stories and 116 years old and may get some remediation done if a grant is secured by the Greater Lockport Development Corp.
At a recent common council meeting, the GLDC was given the thumbs-up by city lawmakers to pursue a $375,000 grant for asbestos abatement inside the building through the New York Main Street Downtown Stabilization.
The owner, Granchelli EA Real Estate Development, has also committed $125,000, or 25% of the total cost, of the total estimated project cost of $500,000.
Brian Smith, the development corporation’s president and CEO, said the project went through two levels of qualification. The first involved six public between 2018 and the beginning of 2019 that were part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
“The F&M Building was chosen as the number one rated private development,” Smith said. “We know from the community standpoint that there’s a lot of support. It’s an iconic building. It (the remediation) would be beneficial, not just to the economics of the city, but the morale of the city for the property to fulfill its potential.”
The second part of the qualification for the building depended on whether building owners would be willing to take on any project that could involve state funds, and how much they’d like to commit to the project.
At present, the GLDC has four projects under consideration, including the F&M Building and the old YMCA, the Bewley Building and Harrison Place.
“For this particular project, and this particular grant source, the New York State Downtown Stabilization (program), we, the GLDC, believe the F&M Building is the best, most competitive, most applicable project to successively secure these funds and implement a successful project,” Smith said.
He noted that the grant will specifically address environmental concerns and remediate the building.
“That’s why we went through this process,” he said. “We understand this particular project and we know its budget and what the scope of it is and can compare it to grant opportunities.”
The awarding of the grant will be decided by the New York State Office of Homes and Community Renewable in December 2022.
Director of Leasing Operation, Kelli Alaimo, of Granchelli EA Real Estate Development, did not respond to request for comment.
