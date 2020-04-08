MIDDLEPORT — A new round of soil remediation in neighborhoods adjacent to the local FMC plant will begin this month, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday.
This is the sixth year of a multi-year effort to clean up historic discharges of arsenic in the area around the plant at 100 Niagara St., under the auspices of the New York State Superfund program. FMC is paying the cleanup tab.
Soil removal and restoration activities will take place on up to 28 private properties primarily along State, William, Washington, Vernon and South Main streets, DEC said. Cleanup construction activities are expected to continue into December, weather permitting.
Agency representatives are currently meeting with owners of identified properties to review their soil data and proposed restoration plan, and confirm their consent to remediation, DEC said.
Remediation work is being done by National Vacuum Environmental Services Corporation of Niagara Falls. An existing construction staging area on Telegraph Road will be used.
Outstanding landscaping and other restoration work at properties remediated in 2019 will be done this year as well.
In addition, the sixth and final season of construction at the Royalton-Hartland school campus will be completed, DEC said. The work includes additional excavation in the right-of-way north of the middle school, in the parking lot between the high and middle schools and south of the old tennis courts.
For more information about the neighborhood cleanup plan, contact DEC project manager Nathan Freeman at (518) 402-9767 or nathan.freeman@dec.ny.gov .
Anyone with health-related questions should contact Stephanie Selmer, at the state health department, at (518) 402-7860 or stephanie.selmer@health.ny.gov .
