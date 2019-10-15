Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Showers and thundershowers during the morning will give way to steady rain this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.