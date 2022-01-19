FILE - Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. The New York attorney general’s office says its civil investigation has uncovered evidence that Trump's company used “fraudulent or misleading” asset valuations to get loans and tax benefits. In a court filing late Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, Attorney General Letitia James’ office said evidence showed that the Trump Organization routinely misrepresented the value of its properties and golf clubs in financial statements. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)