Marijuana Legalization

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, James MacWilliams prunes a marijuana plant that he is growing indoors in Portland, Maine. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

 Robert F. Bukaty

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Cuomo signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana, paving the way for multibillion-dollar industry.

