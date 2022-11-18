Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming windy with snow squalls developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming windy with snow squalls developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.