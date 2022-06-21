FILE - Residents of the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York register to vote at a voter registration event on Sept. 29, 2021. New York's governor has signed a law intended to prevent local officials from enacting rules that might suppress people's voting rights because of their race. The law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, Monday, June 20, 2022, will make New York one of the first states to bring back a version of a process known as "preclearance." (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)