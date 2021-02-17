FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, workers at Amazon's fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company's warehouse in New York. Amazon is facing a lawsuit from the New York Attorney General’s office that claims the online shopping powerhouse didn’t provide adequate health and safety measures for workers at its New York facilities during the coronavirus pandemic and took retaliatory action against multiple employees. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)