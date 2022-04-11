Newfane church is off to the races

Ray Catanesi of Newfane has recently made headway in bringing people together for slot car racing, which involves racing remote control cars around a model track.
Catanesi has formed a group which meets in the basement of Newfane United Methodist Church, where they’ve set up a racetrack, and even a virtual scoreboard on a television screen. Since the meetings started, they’ve drawn participants from many ages and backgrounds.
He feels that slot car racing was at its most popular in the 1960s but dropped out of popularity during the advent of video games. His decision to make these semi-regular races is out of the hope that it’s making a comeback.
“Lately the sport has died down from years ago,” said Catanesi. “Back in the 60s it was popular, then in the 70s, the video games came around and it all died down from there,”
Catanesi said that concentration is the key to success with slot car racing, as it can be easy to lose track of your own car with a large amount of vehicles on the track.
“When you get six cars out there, if you take your eyes off your car, you’ll wreck,” said Catanesi.
Rev. Marilyn Kasperek gave Catanesi permission to set up his track in the basement of the church after she was approached for it by Bill Neidlinger, a member of her congregation who also enjoys slot car racing. She has been pleased with the community engagement that the racing is bringing to the church, and enjoys visiting the meetings when they’re happening.
“I come down, and I try not to bug them too much,” said Kasperek. “But I try them, and learn what they’re doing, and just have conversations.”
She’s even curious about getting a slot car for herself.
Catanesi also likes the arrangement he has with the church, considering they only ask that the racers don’t play too late, they remain civil, and that the area will be cleared out during the holidays for Christmas events.
Participants would need to bring their own slot cars and controllers, but modifications to cars are permitted, such as putting in stronger motors, or tires with better traction.
“You can basically do whatever you want so long as they are not flying off the track all the time,” said Catanesi.
Catanesi has even floated the possibility of entering into competitive leagues, though hasn’t yet figured out how they would do that yet.
People interested in joining can find out more by contacting Catanesi at (716) 779-4974. Meetings are usually on Monday nights, but no concrete schedule has been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.