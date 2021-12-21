NEWFANE — Lessons on feudal class structure and the founding of the Arabic numeral system might be common in high school, or even middle school, but not in elementary school. Thus, members of the Newfane school board were pleasantly surprised during their Tuesday meeting when a group of fourth-graders recited some of their favorite medieval history facts learned in class.
Facts such as — Joan of Arc helped France win the 100 Year War. And, the Middle Ages came to an end with the rise of the merchant class; as craftsmanship took hold, people moved away from castles to find work.
The students of Nancy Simmons at Newfane Elementary School took turns talking about what they recently learned in their unit on medieval history, the curriculum being part of a pilot phase of a new K-5 reading program.
The program, Amplify CKLA, involves an alternative method of teaching reading that is more focused on phonetic sounds, rather than learning letters specifically. Other classes at different grade levels at the elementary school were also using the method to learn topics that would normally be advanced for their level.
Prior to the unit on medieval history, Simmons' students were reading personal narratives.
“There were quite a few chapters about a girl who had contracted polio, and it was her story about it, and the students loved it,” said Simmons. “Then we moved from that to the Middle Ages, which is a new topic for the fourth grade. But in just those two units I’ve seen how the students have just embraced it.”
Ahead of the fourth-graders' demonstration, Newfane Elementary vice principal Dannielle Hawkins spoke at length about how the program is working for the rest of the grades. She claimed that this alternative method of learning could help students better retain knowledge of subjects that would normally be grades ahead of them, and they would be better able to approach such topics in higher grade levels.
“It’s all huge in the ninth grade curriculum,” said Hawkins, “and kids are learning that for the first time ever, and her students are going to have that background to know a little bit more about it, so in ninth grade they’ll be able to dig a bit deeper and understand it better.”
The district is planning on rolling out the program for the elementary school as a whole in the coming year.
