The Niagara County Fair is returning to the Cornell Cooperative Extension this week. The fair is promising lots of food, rides, and events that will entertain its attendees.
The 4-H livestock exhibit and auction will be held on Friday evening, where kids who’ve raised their animals will be able to showcase them for sale. The various animals that can be found during the fair include dairy and beef cattle, working and milking goats, swine, sheep, rabbits, guinea pigs, dogs, and cats. A special enclosure has also been planned for sugar gliders, which are nocturnal marsupials that can glide like flying squirrels.
Other events that can be expected at the event include a new face to the fair, the hypnotist, Howie Hypnotize. The inventor Charlie Checkers, and his robots will also be returning to the fair this year. Other attractions to be expected include Air Sculptures, Kangaroo Encounters from Spirit Wind Farms, and America’s Show Camels. The tractor parade will also be on the night of Wednesday and the car cruise will be on Sunday. Also new this year there will be several aquarium keeper talks from the Aquarium of Niagara.
Bands expected to perform at the Wrights Corners Beer Tent include Double Barrel on Friday and 90 WEST on Saturday. Other musical performers include Nuthin But Time, Creekside Classic Country, Tommy Nowocien, Reo Bravo Duo, Mid Life Crisis, Dark Horse Run, McHenry and Baz, the Barker Community Band, the Lockport Community Band, 104 Country, The Hitz, and Parallel Soul.
A wide range of food can be expected from the fair as well, which Fair Director Justin Rogers has said will be the largest number of vendors that the fair has seen. Seemingly everything from empanadas, to Italian sausage, to lobster bisque, to bubble tea will be able to be enjoyed. The 4-H Veggie Van mobile farmers market will also be around throughout the fair to sell fresh locally sourced produce. The fair’s return is also coinciding with the completion of renovations to the 4-H Milk Bar, which will be open throughout the event.
Fair Director Justin Rogers said this will be his second year running the fair. He’s looking forward to running it this year, as it won’t be as scaled back compared to how recent ones were due to the pandemic. He especially thanks the work done by volunteers leading up to, and during the fair.
“This is a community of volunteers that really makes this happen,” said Rogers. “Between the CCE staff, and the 4-H volunteers, I love the community support that we get to make this event so successful.”
Rogers also praised the work done by the 4-H kids in raising their animals for the fair.
“You hear all the negative things about today’s youth,” said Rogers. “But when you see these young people in action getting their animals ready, putting them on show, seeing how they do in the auction, it’s really impressive to see these young people be so capable of such big things.”
The Niagara County Fair runs from Wednesday to Sunday. Ticket prices range from $5 to $25. More information on the fair can be found on the website of the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
