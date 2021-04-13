Adverse reactions to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine appear to be extremely rare, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention and the Food & Drug Administration. In those who have received the J&J vaccine, signs to watch out for, within three weeks of the shot, are severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.
Anyone who experiences such effects should contact their health care provider, advised Dan Stapleton, Niagara County director of public health.
“Each person is a little bit different; some people have co-morbidities which make their system more susceptible. Some people will have other ailments that will be complicated by blood clots," Stapleton said, "so we are telling people not to hesitate — if you have any of those symptoms, call your health provider.”
The county health department is following the recommendation of CDC and FDA to refrain from distributing J&J vaccine at its mass vaccination site, Stapleton confirmed. New York State also is not distributing it at state-run clinics, pending the federal agencies' review of the vaccine's safety.
The "pause" on J&J vaccine comes after six individuals, among 7 million who have received the vaccine in the United States, developed blood clots between six and 13 days after they were vaccinated. One issue is that a common treatment for clotting, heparin, could be dangerous to a newly vaccinated person.
“With something like this, you don’t want to take any chances,” Stapleton said. “It’s very rare, the risk is low, but we’re glad we have experts from the FDA and CDC to make these types of decisions and we always follow their guidance.”
The county had planned to distribute 500 doses of one-and-done J&J vaccine at the Transit Drive-in Wednesday and Thursday. Those who signed up for it will be offered the first dose of the two-shot Moderna vaccine instead, according to Stapleton. An estimated 2,000 doses of Moderna will be distributed each day at the site.
As of Monday, 36% of the population in Niagara County has been vaccinated, Stapleton added.
