Niagara County officials announced 32 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county's total caseload to 326.
Officials also announced the death of a 65-year-old man with underlying health conditions. His is the 18th death from the disease in the county.
As of Thursday, the county reported 154 individuals are in isolation (136 at home and 18 in hospitals), 154 have recovered and 1,440 people have been tested.
The Niagara County heat map that breaks the positive cases down by municipality can be found here: https://niagara-county.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html?fbclid=IwAR09HGa8skSqJJKN2cWvd68PDbXC_SWjdR4u9UPgmgs_pNK-BViyWmN51Lg#/1438a0783c4e4b0883aa42d3f8009257
