The transition in Hollywood from the silent movie era to the sound era has been chronicled a number of times, most delightfully by “Singin’ In The Rain.” The 1952 musical is a joyous acting and dancing celebration of the way films were made when the major motion picture studios held all the power.
There are strong beats from “Singin’ In The Rain” in “Babylon,” the new examination of silent movies and the shift to sound technology. “Babylon” is written and directed by Damien Chazelle, who doesn’t hesitate to showcase the excesses that, for some, defined old Hollywood. These excesses include sex and drugs. Although there may not be any rock and roll, there is jazz, lots of it.
Alcohol flows, even during Prohibition. The film begins in 1926.
If you saw his “La La Land,” you’ll remember that Chazelle loves jazz. There’s a lot of it in “Babylon,” and the director uses it to help define another aspect of early filmmaking, the plague of racism in both the movie and music world.
“Babylon,” which is playing in theaters, is a film that pushes the envelope in terms of content. After a short introductory phase, the movie focuses on a wild party that is an orgy on steroids. The sexual hijinks, booze and drugs are limitless, and by the time an elephant is literally brought inside the mansion where the party is taking place, you’ll know immediately that this is not your ordinary peek at movie stars and their hangers-on.
That elephant is important to the story because a fellow named Manny is hired to bring the animal into the house that belongs to Jack Conrad, a popular and important silent movie star. The urbane Conrad (wonderfully played with delicious bemusement by Brad Pitt) is famous for his parties and each one should top the one that came before in terms of fun and debauchery.
Manuel Torres is a Mexican-American who knows the ins and outs of Los Angeles in the 1920s and wants to do something in motion pictures. He dreams of being an actor, but he ends up being Conrad’s personal assistant. This is a spectacular entry point into the film business for Torres, who everyone calls Manny. He’s superbly played by Diego Calva. As written by Chazelle, Manny has been chosen to be the audience’s guide to the money and the madness that Hollywood offered at the time.
The party, through which Chazelle tracks a relentlessly moving camera, lasts about 20 minutes and not only introduces us to Conrad and Torres, but also highlights two other essential characters.
Nellie LaRoy (a sensationally good Margot Robbie) is an aspiring actress, who finds her way to the party, which makes her deliriously happy. She has no connections except whoever her drug supplier is. Manny will fall in love with her.
The fourth primary character is Elinor St. John, a powerful gossip columnist who wallows in sensationalism. She knows everybody and sees all. And, if she doesn’t see it, she’ll learn about it. Jean Smart is fabulous as St. John.
Nellie finds her way onto a motion picture set, and in a breathless sequence, Chazelle whips up a crazy quilt of action that showcases how he believes silent movies were made. Nellie is a natural, and a star is born. Manny works hard and decides that success for him means to keep on climbing the ladder of studio production. In one memorable and sublimely written scene, in a film filled with memorable scenes, Elinor has some strong advice for Jack about what audiences want and what fame really means.
“Babylon” rides the wave at a perfect pitch. Chazelle’s interpretation of the era may take some liberties, but he’s telling a fictional narrative, albeit rooted in history, that will end up celebrating the entirety of motion pictures with a dazzling journey through the history of cinema, which is presented like Stanley Kubrick’s swiftly-paced Star Gate sequence in “2001: A Space Odyssey.” We also journey into the gutter of Los Angeles decadence with Tobey Maguire’s vampirish mob boss as our guide.
The story that wraps around Jack, Manny, Nellie, and Elinor runs 188 minutes and I never felt its length. The movie breathes. It’s bravura filmmaking with imagination and depth. and spectacular production values. The film has its own special thrills and eye-opening shocks for those who may have become jaded by the sameness of so much of the material that Hollywood shovels at moviegoers.
Chazelle is telling a tale about youth knocking at the door of what would become the Golden Age Of Hollywood. Manny and Nellie are young and aglow with possibilities. They’re in at the beginning of a glorious era of filmed entertainment. Jack, who seems to be patterned after the real-life silent movie icon John Gilbert, whose career faded when sound came in, had his day in the sun. He’s rich, but not angry. He’s smart, but not smug. An excellent note about his character is that he’s eager to continue working in motion pictures. He’s also realistic, painfully so.
Nellie, whose unsound mind is both a blessing and a curse, struck me as being Chazelle’s interpretation of Clara Bow, an epic silent movie star, who was known as the “It Girl.” Like Nellie, Bow came from a fractured family and was sexually permissive. Her personality broke through the the confines of the silver screen making her box office gold. Nellie also has that something special that the camera loves and captures.
Chazelle makes daring choices in “Babylon. He’s only 37 years old, but there’s a sense that he’s an old soul, and you clearly understand his devotion to the history of film and the early pioneers of the art form. He makes some choices that are brazen and some that may confound, but never once is there not an understanding that Chazelle loves movies. and that he clearly knows how to make them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.