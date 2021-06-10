Free Family Saturdays returning to Artpark

Artpark & Company Free Family Saturdays are set to begin June 19 and run throughout the summer.
The afternoons are filled with creative hands-on discovery (arts and crafts, stories and workshops) and live performances for all ages. This year, the series’ popular activities of pottery and hands-on crafts will be enhanced with a new program curated by Artpark’s Indigenous Arts Producer Michele-Elise Burnett: Indigenous Ways of Knowing, a slew of educational fun activities for all ages; Treaty teachings & Wampum bracelets workshops, soap carvings, Sonic storytelling, Haudenosaunee dance performance, Corn Husk Doll workshop, as well as a performance “Branche” by an innovative circus company Cirque Barcode.
The Family Stage features expressive Native American culture through interactive, land-based workshops, storytelling and teachings by well-respected local knowledge keepers in their disciplines. Visitors will explore, discover and be part of the unique culture, traditions, and passed-down heritage of the People of Turtle Island at The Family Stage every Saturday. Talking Turtle Stories will kick off the season with Traditional Master Storyteller and Turtle Clan member of the Onondaga Nation Perry Ground, who will share several Haudenosaunee Stories which have been passed down from time immortal, with a very energetic, fun, engaging style and makes the audience part of the story experience.
Activities take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays at the Artpark Amphitheater, 450 S 4th St, Lewiston. Admission and parking is free and all lots are accessible to the Amphitheater. For more information and to register, visit artpark.net.
This year's schedule:
• June 19 — Art of Niagara and Onondaga with pottery and free paint. Family Stage at 1and 3 p.m. features Traditional Master Storyteller, Perry Ground: “Stories from the People of the Longhouse" traditional Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) legends
• June 28 — Art of Clay with Soapstone Carving for Kids: Pre-registration is required and limited to 20 registrants per session. Guests will learn the basic techniques of stone and antler sculpture from renown Antler Carver, Hayden Hanes.
• July 3 — Art of Paint featuring Acoustic Storytelling with Tonemah. The award-winning Tuscarora singer-songwriter will share Native stories from his experiences and relationships he has made along his journey. His organic storytelling style has become his trademark featuring Tonemah's life experiences of growing up on, and off, reservations coupled with his professional undertakings.
• July 10 — Art of Water with Gyotaku Fish Prints, Boats that Float, Mermaids, Aquatic Wind socks. On the Family Stage, Antler and Bone Uses of the Haudenosaunee: Pre-registration is required and limited to 20 registrants per session. Guests will learn the basic techniques of bone and antler sculpture from renown Antler Carver, Hayden Hanes.
• July 17 — Art in Motion with workshops under the awnings: Mobiles, kites, planes, pin-wheels pottery. The Family Stage will feature Wampum Belts with Dr Richard Hamell discussing display, history, demonstration and a Two Row Wampum beading workshop. Pre-registration is required and limited to 20 registrants per session.
• July 24 — Art Illuminated with "Stained Glass" windows, Cyannotypes, X-Rays. The Family Stage features Kehala Smith: Corn Husk Doll workshop and teachings. Pre-registration is required and limited to 20 registrants. Also, the Art of Haudenosaunee Dance performance with Jordan Smith.
• July 31 — Art of Animals with paw prints, jellyfish, birds that bobble workshops. The Family Stage features Traditional Master Storyteller Perry Ground: Haudenosaunee Stories: Tricky Fox and other Animal Tales & "Powerful Women."
• Aug. 7 — Art of Disguise with Mustachio, Masquerade Masks, Glorious Glasses, Wearable accessories workshops. The Family Stage features Stone Carving Demonstration with Hayden Haynes/
• Aug 14 — Art of Sound with Shakers, Music Makers, Wind Chimes workshops. The Family Stage features Wampum Belts display, Haudenosaunee Four Sacred Direction and Mother Earth beading workshop with Dr Richard Hamel. Pre-registration is required and limited to 20 registrants per session.
• Aug. 21 — Art of Monsters with Creature Planters, Monster Plush, Peek-a-boo puppets, toy box theater workshops. The Family Stage features Branche by Cirque Barcode as well as Pottery Lawn and Traditional Master Storyteller Perry Ground: Stories from the Haudenosaunee " Life in a Longhouse Village & Hero and Heroine Tales.
• Aug. 28 — Art of Nature with Leaf prints, Sand plaster molds, pet rocks, walking sticks workshops. Family Stage features acoustic storytelling with Tonemah.
Visit artpark.net for more information.
