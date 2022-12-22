Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, and that is a significant milestone for marketing purposes, but also triggered the release of 18 concert recordings of the band working out the songs before they released the album.
While this may seem like a benevolent gift to the fan base, there is a more practical reason the group is making the recording available, and that is due to a European copyright provision known as “use it or lose it.”
The origins of the law date back to 2008, when music industry executives realized that the 50th anniversary of The Beatles first album was fast approaching. Under the old law, early Beatles recordings would have entered the public domain in 2013, and by 2019, all of The Beatles albums would be in the public domain.
If a song is in the public domain, any artist can record a version of the song without having to pay artist royalties. Many holiday songs are in the public domain, which is one reason many artists choose to make holiday albums.
Copyright laws vary from country to country, but in the case of sound recordings, it gets tricky because if the copyright expires in Europe, someone can make recordings commercially available there and then a consumer in the United States or other countries would simply have to purchase an import copy of the recording.
The “use it or lose it” provision was a compromise, and it extends copyright from 50 to 70 years if a recording is made commercially available by the artist. Therefore, in the case of Pink Floyd, they released the live recordings to thwart an opportunist from releasing the music.
One of the things that was unique about “Dark Side of the Moon” was that the band presented the album in its entirety on a number of occasions before they recorded and released the official version. There would definitely be some value to the recordings if the copyright expired.
The way the law is written, the recordings do not have to be made commercially available for an extended time, and in recent years Pink Floyd and other artists have had live recording dumps on streaming services, and then pulled the recordings after a few months.
Bob Dylan was one of the first artists to take advantage of the new provision. In 2013, he released a 50th anniversary collection of rare recordings, but the set was limited to 100 copies. The four-CD set is listing for $2,000 on Discogs, and Dylan has continued to release annual collections of his music.
The Beatles and The Rolling Stones have quietly dumped rare recordings over the past few years The Rolling Stones made a collection of songs available on YouTube for 24 hours, and even added some ambient noise to some of the tracks to make them barely listenable.
Even though the law protects artists’ copyright, in many cases it does not directly benefit the consumer, because record companies and artists have clearly found a loophole in the copyright law that probably will not be closed anytime soon.
In the meantime, if you are Pink Floyd fan, you can try to catch the iconic performances before they are taken down. Otherwise you will have to wait another 20 years before they enter the public domain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.