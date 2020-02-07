Judy Hartke has a gift that some find stunning to observe.
Demonstrating recently, she put a sharp white pencil onto a black sheet of construction paper and started moving the pencil gently back and forth across the paper. A face began to appear on the paper, and several minutes later it was easy to see an almost three-dimensional drawing of the deceased mother of the woman who sat across from her.
Two women volunteers each had the experience of having Hartke do a spirit art reading, and in both cases, the faces emerged for a loved one of theirs who was deceased. Harke, who is also a medium and a energy worker, said to one, "this person is very happy to be able to be here." Both drawings seemed convincingly like the deceased family members when each of the women was able to find a photo of their loved one who appeared in the art.
For those who wish to experience spirit art, Hartke will be offering her services at the opening of a new exhibit called "Angels, Messengers and Celestial Guardians," in the Lou Townsend Gallery at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center in Niagara Falls.
She will be doing her spirit art for guests at the opening reception for the exhibit, which will be held at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The evening will also feature local artists, speakers, meditation and an open forum to discuss celestial experiences and listen to stories of those who have had their own encounters with angels and guardians.
Art Historian Amy Joyce will be there to open the event with a discussion on angels and at 6 p.m. an angel mediation will be held with artist Elizabeth Lamoy. Harke will be conducting 15 minute spirit art readings for a $30 fee, with a portion of the proceeds going to the NACC.
The NACC is located at 1201 Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls. The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit online at www.thenacc.org. To see a demonstration of Hartke's spirit art, visit this newspaper's website online at www.niagara-gazette.com or www.lockportjournal.com.
