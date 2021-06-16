Never mind on picking up those tickets for this year’s Taste of Buffalo.
After receiving updated guidance from New York State following the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions on capacity for public gatherings that was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, admission to the Taste of Buffalo will again be free and open to everyone for this year’s festival.
The Taste will also no longer be divided into sessions and will be open for its usual festival hours, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 10 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 11.
As in years past, food and beverage tickets will be available to purchase using cash, MasterCard, or Visa, upon arrival at one of two ticket tents at the festival.
Those individuals who have already purchased admission tickets via TasteofBuffalo.com will automatically receive a full refund. Anyone who purchased an admission ticket to the Tops Markets Session at a Tops store will receive a full $20 refund at any Tops area location. Refunds will be issued at the customer service desk through July 11.
Anyone wishing to take their Tops voucher to the Taste of Buffalo itself may do so and will receive $25 in food tickets at the ticket tents at any point during the festival.
This year’s Taste will include 26 restaurants, food trucks, and wineries, in addition to a host of participating sponsors situated throughout Niagara Square and along Delaware Avenue north to Huron Street. For further information on this year’s festival, including a map and the full list of participating restaurants and their menu items, see the digital festival guide on TasteofBuffalo.com.
