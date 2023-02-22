Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with a mixture of frozen precipitation. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Windy with a mixture of frozen precipitation. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.