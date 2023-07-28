WILSON — Television, news and fiction writer Lorenzo Carcaterra will discuss his new book at the Sunset Grill next week.
An Evening with Lorenzo Carcaterra will also serve as the official launch of Wilson Community Library’s “Open Book” fundraising campaign.
Carcaterra is a former writer/producer for Law & Order and was managing editor of the CBS series Top Cops during its five-season run. A former reporter for the New York Daily News, he has written for National Geographic Traveler, the New York Times Sunday Magazine and People Magazine, among other publications.
Carcaterra is also the best-selling author of more than a dozen novels, mostly suspense, thriller and police procedural stories. His new title, Nonna Maria: The Case of the Stolen Necklace, is the second one in his Nonna Maria series, once again set in Italy at the northern end of the Gulf of Naples, on the island of Ischia.
Carcaterra’s Thursday presentation will be his second one at the Sunset Grill. The author discussed his debut Nonna Maria title, “The Case of the Missing Bride,” in a free lecture in August 2022.
To open the evening, Madalyn Teal, Niagara University graduate, actor, singer and former Miss Western NY, will sing the soprano aria O Mio Babbino Caro.
Carcaterra’s visit is sponsored by Sevenson Environmental Services and presented by the Wilson Community Library Board of Trustees and The Friends of the Wilson Library.
Carcaterra praised the Wilson library in the acknowledgment section of his new book, writing, “I wish to thank the folks who embraced Nonna Maria and passed that love on to friends and neighbors. Among them: The wonderful folks in Wilson, New York — the community library in that beautiful town should be a model for all others.”
A major expansion and redesign of Wilson Community Library was recently completed. The Open Book campaign is a fundraiser for expanded library programming. Jessica Elia, owner of Jessy Lee’s Antiques and a specialist in vintage and antique jewelry, is providing a special necklace to be raffled off at the end of the evening; anyone who makes a donation to the library during Carcaterra’s visit will be entered in the drawing.
Admission to Carcaterra’s book talk is free of charge; it will begin at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are encouraged. To save seats, send an email to wilsoncommunitylibrary@gmail.com or call 716-751-6070.
