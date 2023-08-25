A regional transportation group is soliciting public comments on its plan to add a review of the condition of Lockport’s Adam Street Bridge to the list of projects on the organization’s long-term transportation improvement plan.
The Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council is welcoming public comments through Sept. 6 on a proposed amendment to its 2023-2027 Transportation Improvement Program.
If approved, the amendment would add the North Adam Street Bridge as a capital project which would involve an investigation to determine whether the lift bridge over the Erie Canal should be repaired, replaced, repurposed or removed.
The transportation council estimates that the bridge assessment, if approved, would cost $1.5 million. The council said the cost would be covered, in part, with $60,000 of federal funds and another $500,000 of state discretionary funding to be allocated from a bridge and preservation program. The remainder would be funded through the state Department of Transportation and New York State Canal Corporation.
Built in 1917 by the Lackawanna Bridge Co., the Adam Street Bridge and its partner, the Exchange Street bridge, are among 16 lift bridges along the Erie Canal. The Adam Street Bridge has been closed and set in an upright position since 2011. State officials previously estimated that it would cost at least $9 million to fully restore the bridge and bring it back to working condition.
In 2021, the state Department of Transportation took steps to beautify the approaches to the bridge on both the Van Buren and Market streets sides.
At the time, local and state officials described the improvements as part of a “preliminary step in a long-term vision to re-imagine the historic lift bridge, which remains a central point to Lockport and Lowertown’s tourism industry and history.”
Lockport historian David Stockton has long advocated for restoring the lift bridge to working order or, at least, preserving it to the point where it could be used as a pedestrian bridge. He noted that Lockport is among three canal communities where twin lift bridges were built, and in the other two communities, Albion and Brockport, the twin spans are still operational.
“Why should Lockport lose one of its twin lift bridges?” Stockton said. “Ideally, we’d like to have it completely restored. It’s a heavy lift financially to do that, but maybe that’s even possible with enough hard work and grant writing and that kind of stuff. ... Lockport’s lost enough of our heritage with losing most of our downtown to urban renewal. We don’t want to lose this, too.”
GBNRTC, a Metropolitan Planning Organization, oversees planning for transportation projects in Erie and Niagara counties. An endorsement from the group as to the validity and interest in a given project is generally a key step in securing public funding to move those projects into the design and construction phases.
The transportation council is welcoming public comments on amending its long-term plan to include an investigation into the condition of the Adam Street Bridge through Sept. 6.
“I encourage concerned citizens of Lockport and the surrounding communities that want to see that bridge preserved and restored in some fashion to participate in in the public survey while the opportunity is there,” Stockton said.
Comment can be submitted via email to staff@gbnrtc.org and in writing to GBNRTC Executive Director, 438 Main St., Suite 503, Buffalo, NY 14202.
Individuals are also welcome to submit comments by telephone and can call the GBNRTC with additional information at 716-856-2026.
