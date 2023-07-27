OLCOTT — For the first time in a decade, the surviving members of King Harvest are returning to a place they once called home.
The remaining founders of the rock band, guitarist Ed Tuleja and saxophonist Rod Novak, will play a concert on Saturday celebrating the life of their bandmate Ron Altbach at the Lions Club Pavilion in Krull Park.
Tuleja arrived in town on Tuesday to start working out the songs that they will be performing before rehearsals with the full band commence later this week. He and his bandmates described getting back together to play under these circumstances as bittersweet.
Altbach, the band’s keyboardist and a Newfane native, died from complications of pneumonia in New York City on Feb. 21.
“You always wonder why these things happen,” Tuleja said. “It just seemed a bit abrupt.”
Tuleja’s stop in Olcott, the place the band called home for most of 1973, is one of many on an international trip that has already spanned several weeks. Among the other places he visited were New Jersey, Spain and France, where King Harvest officially formed and recorded their hit single “Dancing in the Moonlight.”
“I was just trying to get out of a Tasmanian winter basically,” he joked. “By the time I get back (home), it will be seven weeks. That’s a long time to be away.”
While visiting his son in France, Tuleja reconnected with another important player in the history of King Harvest, bassist Didier Alexandre.
Alexandre was the band’s bass player while they were based in France and he also played on the original recording of “Dancing in the Moonlight.”
“It was amazing to see him,” Tuleja said. “There were a lot of things flashing back.”
While he won’t be present at Saturday’s concert, Alexandre was glad to know that they would be honoring their former bandmate, Tuleja said.
“He was actually quite touched by it. He said he’s here in spirit.”
Saturday’s concert will mark the first time Tuleja and Novak have made live music together since the King Harvest reunion show in 2012 and a subsequent 2013 show paying tribute to singer Dave “Doc” Robinson, who died shortly after the 2012 performance. Among the musicians joining Novak and Tuleja will be pianist Krista Seddon as well as Stoll Brothers band members Dave Stoll on guitar, Dan Stoll on drums and Tom Wright on bass.
The Stoll Brothers Band will kick off the free show from 4 to 5 p.m. followed by a memorial service for Altbach from 5 to 5:30 p.m. King Harvest will perform after that.
Donations will be accepted at the show, or can be sent to @MarySMartin on Venmo, to put toward the purchase of a piano that will be dedicated in Altbach’s memory at Newfane High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.