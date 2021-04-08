Number of kids alone at border hits all-time high  

Young unaccompanied migrants, from ages 3 to 9, watch television inside a playpen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, on March 30. U.S. authorities say they picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone across the Mexican border in March. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool, File)