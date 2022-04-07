NY budget held up over policy, spending, mental health law  

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a Jan. 18 candlelight vigil in honor of Michelle Alyssa Go, a victim of a subway attack, in New York's Times Square. Police said the man accused of fatally shoving her was homeless and had a history of “emotionally disturbed encounters.” New York lawmakers met on Thursday to discuss last-minute policy and spending disagreements that have held up passage of the state budget nearly a week past an April 1 deadline, including the potential expansion of a law for people with mental illnesses. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)