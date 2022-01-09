FILE - U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks round to listen to a question at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)