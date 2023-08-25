New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) is undertaking a mandatory round of inspections of natural gas meters located inside homes and businesses, it announced this week.
Among 63,000 indoor meters in its service territory, 10,000 are due to be inspected this year, according to NYSEG. Inspection is a federal and state requirement. Inspectors will use a device to detect any gas leakage and complete a visual inspection for corrosion on all exposed piping up to the natural gas meter.
NYSEG employees and contractors will perform the inspections. They will identify themselves and show green or yellow company identification badges before entering private property. Customers are encouraged to ask to see the ID of any employee or contractor.
Meter inspection takes about 10 minutes to complete, according to NYSEG. Inspections will be done every day of the week except Sunday.
When an inspector arrives and the property owner isn’t available, or the inspector is unable to access the meter, an informational card will be left behind and a second visit scheduled. NYSEG said an uninspected gas meter may be shut off until it’s deemed safe, and the customer could be charged a $100 fee.
For more information, visit: https://www.nyseg.com/safety.
